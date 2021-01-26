The Problem With ‘Problem’ Skin, With Lou Northcote And Dr Shaaira Nasir

From acne to eczema, psoriasis to rosacea, there’s no shortage of skin conditions that are broadly labelled “problem skin”.

But would these conditions be such a problem, if the world stopped obsessing with filters and Photoshop?

In this episode, former model Lou Northcote talks to us about losing her career due to acne, and why she now encourages others to #FreeThePimple.

Dermatologist Dr Shaaira Nasir then busts some common skincare myths.

