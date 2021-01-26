UK government ‘confident’ in Pfizer jabs supply despite EU threat to block COVID vaccine exports

The UK is confident that supply of its Pfizer COVID-19 jabs will continue despite a threat from the EU to block vaccine exports.The European Commission has warned it will impose controls on vaccines that could affect the UK’s supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which is shipped from its manufacturing base in Belgium.But vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Tuesday: “I’m confident that the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered.“Pfizer have made sure that they have always delivered for us, they will continue to do so.“They have made a very important announcement on the equitable supply of the whole world, including the European Union, and I’m sure they will deliver for the European Union, the United Kingdom and for the rest of the world.”Credit: @SkyNews via Twitter