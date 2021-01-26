Hilarious footage shows the moment a crafty baby pretends to be asleep after her mum caught her messing around with her cot at n Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:18s 26 Jan 2021 0 shares 5 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

This hilarious video footage shows the moment a crafty baby pretends to be asleep after her mum caught her messing around in her cot at naptime.Emma Hore, 23, had put one-year-old Emelia Harper down for her afternoon snooze, but noticed the tiny troublemaker was not settling down to sleep.Mischievous Emelia was caught red handed playing, and pouring milk down the side of her cot by Emma - who told her to 'knock it off' over the monitor.Confused Emelia, looks around for the disembodied voice of her mother, before coming up with a fool proof plan and collapses into her bedsheets pretending to be asleep.Student nurse Emma, from Saltash, Cornwall, said: "The video made me and our family and friends smile. "I hope the video puts a smile on people's faces."