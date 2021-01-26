John Abraham announces 'Satyamev Jayate 2' release date| 'Satyamev Jayate 2' release date announced
John Abraham announces 'Satyamev Jayate 2' release date| 'Satyamev Jayate 2' release date announced

On the occasion of Republic Day, Actor John Abraham has announced the new release date of his upcoming film "Satyameva Jayate 2".

