UK Covid Deaths Surpass 100,000

More than 100,00 people in the UK have died with coronavirus since the pandemic began.

A further 7,776 deaths were recorded in the most recent week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), taking the total to nearly 104,000.

The UK is 5th on the overall list for number of deaths in the world, with only the US, Brazil, India and Mexico recording more deaths.

The country’s official death toll is also Europe’s highest figure.

Currently nearly 38,000 people are in hospital with Covid, including over 4,000 patients on ventilation.

Report by Avagninag.

