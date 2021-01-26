Healthy Eating Habits to Fight COVID-19, According to the WHO

Healthy Eating Habits to Fight COVID-19, According to the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends following these 5 eating habits when it comes to fighting coronavirus.

1.

Eat whole foods and maintain a diverse diet.

This is the best way to ensure you consume sufficient vitamins and minerals to maintain a healthy immune system.

2.

Always include fruits and vegetables on your plate.

The University of Cincinnati Health says, "the more colorful your plate is with a variety of choices" is best.

3.

Eats nuts as a snack.

Nuts are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant known for its ability to boost the immune system.

4.

Add whole grains and legumes.

According to a study published by 'The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition,' whole grains are proven to aid gut health, ease inflammation and improve overall immune response.

5.

Incorporate animal-sourced foods.

A study published by 'The Journal of Nutrition' found that "animal source foods can provide a variety of micronutrients that are difficult to obtain in adequate quantities from plant source foods alone."