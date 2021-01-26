Healthy Eating Habits to Fight COVID-19, According to the WHO.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends following these 5 eating habits when it comes to fighting coronavirus.
1.
Eat whole foods and maintain a diverse diet.
This is the best way to ensure you consume sufficient vitamins and minerals to maintain a healthy immune system.
2.
Always include fruits and vegetables on your plate.
The University of Cincinnati Health says, "the more colorful your plate is with a variety of choices" is best.
3.
Eats nuts as a snack.
Nuts are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant known for its ability to boost the immune system.
4.
Add whole grains and legumes.
According to a study published by 'The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition,' whole grains are proven to aid gut health, ease inflammation and improve overall immune response.
5.
Incorporate animal-sourced foods.
A study published by 'The Journal of Nutrition' found that "animal source foods can provide a variety of micronutrients that are difficult to obtain in adequate quantities from plant source foods alone."