Phase 1B Vaccine started distributions but some pharmacies have not received it

Covid-19 vaccine has started to be distributed across missouri and many people are wondering where they can get one.kq2's mitchell riberal spoke with one local pharmacy on how they're prepared to help fight covid-19 once they recieve vaccines.

Pharmacists at rogers pharmacy say they're ready to be a part of the covid-19 solution..."we obviously wanna get out in the community and just a matter of hurry up and wait at this point."

- rex robinsonunlike major hospitals and pharmacies like cvs and walgreens...smaller pharmacies like rogers are still waiting to receive the latest round of the vaccine for people in phase 1-b group..."we haven't gotten any vaccine yet.

We have an order standing.

But we don't know when we are gonna get it and we don't know how many doses we're gonna get.

So at this juncture were basically taking names.

Robinson says he has more than 1,000 people on a waiting list.

It's frustrating.

I mean, we're getting calls, we had to set up a special voicemail line for people to put their name on a waiting list because all our time was spending answering the phone saying we don't know, and it was frustrating."while robinson waits for his call to come ..he says the pharmacy will be their part to bring an end to the covid-19 pandemic..."our plan is too, call everybody on our list, and set up times.

We'd like to vaccinate 10 people every 15 minutes.

We will use our conference room, we'll space them out in a distant manner.

And give those shots then move them into another area where they will have to wait for up to 15 minutes to make sure there's no side effects.

Which by and large there really have been none that are reported."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news before each week begins, rogers pharmacy says they will find out if they are receiving a vaccine on the saturday before it is recieved.