Jayla | Arvada High School: What parents should know about high school seniors during the coronavirus pandemic

Jayla is a senior at Arvada High School.

Her passion for sports knows no limits: She is part of the softball, soccer and basketball teams, but she is more than an athlete – outside of sports, she is striving to make a positive change at her high school in terms of community and culture with the help of her peers.

Outside of school, Jayla loves spending time with family and friends, but due to the pandemic, she is now mostly spending her free time walking her family dogs or binge-watching her favorite TV show.

Despite the pandemic though, the pressures of the real world have started to weigh on teens like Jayla.

Here’s what she asks parents to consider as teens deal with a hectic life.