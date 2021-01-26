A garage was destroyed in Evansville on Monday evening after the fire department says a gas-powered generator exploded after someone poured fuel inside of it while it was operating.
Gas Generator Explosion Destroys Garage in Evansville
Evansville firefighters busy working a garage fire late monday evening....*efd states - the resident was putting gas in a generator when the unit exploded.... the garage suffered heavy damage.... luckily - no one was injured.... investigators say - the origins of the fire is believed to be accidental....