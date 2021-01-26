Gas Generator Explosion Destroys Garage in Evansville Credit: WEVV Duration: 26 Jan 2021 0 shares 3 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Gas Generator Explosion Destroys Garage in Evansville A garage was destroyed in Evansville on Monday evening after the fire department says a gas-powered generator exploded after someone poured fuel inside of it while it was operating.

