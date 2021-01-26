Apple Launches Limited-Edition ‘Black Unity Collection’ Apple Watch

Apple Launches Limited-Edition , ‘Black Unity Collection’ , Apple Watch.

The watch is being launched for Black History Month.

The colors are meant to embody the Pan-African flag.

The watch can be purchased for $399.

The band can be bought separately for $49.

Apple says proceeds of this product launch will be "supporting six global organizations.".

Some of those organizations include the Black Lives Matter Support Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and European Network Against Racism.

The watch will go on sale Feb.

1 at Apple and Target.

.

It will only be available through February, but the band will be available all year.

The Unity watch face, as part of watchOS 7.3, will be available Jan.

26