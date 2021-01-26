Joe Biden Believes Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial ‘Has to Happen’

On Monday, President Joe Biden briefly commented on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Biden offered CNN his most extensive comments yet, saying he “think[s]” the impeachment trial “has to happen.”.

He acknowledged that although the trial may slow down his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees, there may be “a worse effect” if it doesn’t happen.

However, Biden doesn’t believe that Senate Republicans will vote to convict Trump.

The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn't changed that much, Joe Biden, to CNN.

Biden’s comments build on a statement that he released earlier this month about the House impeachment vote.

.

In that statement, Biden said the vote was a “bipartisan” one that was “cast by members who followed the Constitution and their conscience.".

At the time, he urged the Senate to “deal with their Constitutional responsibility” without losing sight of the nation’s other issues.

I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation, Joe Biden, via CNN