Metal Sharks Inks Contract With United States Marine Corps

A big score for a jeanerette-based shipbuilding company.metal shark has been selected to develop and build a sea-based weapons system for the united states marine corps.

The long range unmanned surface vessel will represent the cutting edge of naval technology.the strike vessels can be operated both remotedly or with a crew.under the agreement, metal shark will design, build, test and implement the vessels and integrate them into existing software systems. christopher allard/ ceo metal sharks we just signed a contract with the united states marine corps to develop their lrusv, long ranged unamnned surface vessel.

This has come about after four years of working in the autonomous space developing autonomous craft with partners marketing them and kind of bringing them to the military and working within the military space for the adoption of this kind of technology.metal shark is no stranger to federal defense contracts: in 2017 the company was awarded a 54- million-dollar contract to build patrol vessels