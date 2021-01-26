VP Harris gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

"I want to urge everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn.

It is really pretty painless," Harris said.

"And it will save your life." Moderna Inc said on Monday it believes its COVID-19 vaccine protects against new variants found in Britain and South Africa, although it will test a new booster shot aimed at the South African variant after concluding the antibody response could be diminished.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have also said tests showed their vaccine is effective against the variant found in Britain, but have not yet disclosed results against the South African variant.