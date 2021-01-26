Kremlin tries to blame US for massive Russian protests

Across Russia, protesters turned out in the tens of thousands in scenes not seen in years.
They were spurred in part by the arrest of newly returned opposition leader Alexey Navalny, while the Kremlin has tried to deflect blame to the US.
MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia's vast expanse to demand the release of jailed..