Man arrested in shots-fired incident

Police: Shooting incident in Galleria at Sunset mall parking lot
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Henderson Police Department responded to the Galleria at Sunset Mall parking lot in reference to reports of shots being fired. No..
To the shots fired incident we told you about yesterday.
Murdock is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
The shots were fired on gold street.
No one was hit.
Police found a number of shell casings and two loaded handguns.
The baseball
Henderson Police Department responded to the Galleria at Sunset Mall parking lot in reference to reports of shots being fired. No..
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/21/20