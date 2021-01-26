Skip to main content
Man arrested in shots-fired incident

Credit: WKTV
A Utica man is facing charges in a shots-fired incident on Gold Street.

To the shots fired incident we told you about yesterday.

Murdock is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The shots were fired on gold street.

No one was hit.

Police found a number of shell casings and two loaded handguns.

