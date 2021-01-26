picente questions mv vaccination rate

Performing in the state, when it comes to getting vaccines into arms. but oneida county executive, anthony picente, wonders if the state's numbers are fact...or fiction.

Here's newschannel 2's joleen ferris.

No gold star again, for the mohawk valley region, when it comes to vaccination rates.

You can see on this news release from the governor's office that the mv region is the worst performing in the state, when it comes to vaccination rates..

Barely having gotten more than half the doses they've received, into arms .

None .

None 1:49 "when they put us at 57%, it's out of my hands and out of my control because we've been doing 100% so i don't know where their numbers are, i don't know what data points they're using" according to the state's numbers, there is a nearly 23,000 dose discrepancy between how many 1st and 2nd doses the regionhas, according to this chart, they've put in arms. oneida county executive, anthony picente, doubts there are 23,000 doses floang aroundthe r.

They must be up suny.

Ey're contrling the gameright nr counties" we reached out to the other counties in the region.

Those we reached are only getting 100 to 500 this week, and say, they get them out as soon as they get them in.

Stand up oneida county will let its citizens know which day they will open their two sites here at mvcc andgriffh those 500 doses which again they could administer in one day.

Back to you.

> going county by county with the