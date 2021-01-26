Clean-up efforts underway in Fultondale after deadly tornado

Right now -- the fulton-dale community is cleaning up the damage left behind by the tornado.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke with families there - and community leaders - to learn first-hand how the destruction will impact the area.

One dead and around thirty other people injured following the tornado in jefferson county.

But the recovery phase is just beginning following several search and rescues.

The fultondale fire department did their primary search and rescue through the night after the tornado hit.

Multiple people were found and treated for injuries.

Justin mckenzie/ fultondale fire chief people we're trapped.

Utilize agencies around us to do some search and rescue.

Treat patients that came to the station and ones that were at the hotels that were hit and as the search started up again in the morning more people were found trapped in the debris -- but they will all be okay.

The community will have to rebuild though.

Justin mckenzie/ fultondale fire chief "we have volunteers coming to try and help us out.

The recovery phase is a long and hard one.

We've been there before back in 2011.

So we kind of know what to expect.

Many homes were damaged and destroyed but in some areas half the street shows minimal to no signs of damange.

In jefferson county, bridget divers, waay-31 news.