Capitol security officials apologize for Jan. 6 riot

Top U.S. Capitol security officials formally apologized on Tuesday for what they called "failings" during the deadly attack on the Capitol building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

In a prepared statement for the House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee, the officials specifically acknowledged a number of missteps, including conflicting intelligence, inadequate preparation and insufficient mobilization of partner agencies.

Yolanda Pittman, the acting chief of Capitol Police, said many of the officers are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after the deadly assault on Jan.

6, during which a Capitol police officer was killed.

The acting chief also said the death of a second officer was indirectly linked to the attack.

The Washington Post reported that the second officer died by suicide and had been on duty at the Capitol during the siege.

The then-chiefs of the Capitol Police and House sergeant at arms have since stepped down.

The acting House sergeant at arms, Timothy Blodgett, said security officials were working to do more to boost protection of the U.S. Capitol.

Blodgett escorted the House impeachment managers on Monday to deliver a charge of incitement of insurrection against Trump, setting up his second Senate impeachment trial to begin in two weeks.

In the weeks since Pro-Trump supporters stormed the building, security has been heightened around the Capitol and in Washington D.C.

In general, with eight-foot-high fencing surrounding the perimeter and National Guard troops brought in for Biden's inauguration, some 5,000 of whom will remain in Washington through mid-March.