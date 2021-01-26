School changes

Hamilton County announces that schools will return to classes next week.

The hamilton county school district announces some changes.

Superintendent dr. bryan johnson announces school re-openings.

This afternoon they gathered at csas.

The school system is currently in phase 2.

According to dr. johnson, starting next week k-5 will go back to class 4 days a week.

6-12 will be hybrid and if they are still in phase two the week of feb.

8th, 6-8 will go to 4 days a week.

"our commitment early on in this process one of the first things that we shared about the continuous learning plan that it is not a document that is set in stone and that we would continue to review and reevaluate over time and so our commitment over the next couple weeks is to one monitor what is happening in our schools, but to continue to bring fourth our reopening task force for consideration in particular for k-5 of how we can move those students potentially to a five day a week schedule."

We did hear from members of their reopening task force who say that they are seeing downward trends surrounding covid statewide and