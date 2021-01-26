Variant first identified in UK now confirmed in 24 US states

A more contagious, possibly deadlier variant of coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom is confirmed to be in 24 US states.
This comes as the United States grapples with vaccine supply.
CNN’s Nick Watt reports.
A more contagious, possibly deadlier variant of coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom is confirmed to be in 24 US states.
This comes as the United States grapples with vaccine supply.
CNN’s Nick Watt reports.
COVID variants spreading through state
WAAY-31's Bridget Divers discusses the possibilities of new cases of Corona possibly being a new strain.