Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, February 14, 2021

Biloxi votes in favor of golf carts

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
Biloxi votes in favor of golf carts
Biloxi votes in favor of golf carts

At the Biloxi City Council Meeting today, council members voted in favor of golf carts on the Biloxi streets.

Correctional facility in- lucedale.

- - at the biloxi city council- meeting today, council members- voted in- favor of golf carts on the- biloxi streets.

- the citizens of biloxi can now- cruise down streets with a- speed limit of 25 miles per hou- or lower.

You can now enjoy - the breeze on the mississippi - coast with driving in your- golf cart.

There are street - limitations to where the golf - cart is allowed to be driven.

- drivers must have a drivers - license and proof of insurance- similuar to - driving a regular vehicle.- - paul tisdale, ward 5: - "and the proper goal for safety is that they operated on city - streets where the - - - - speed limit is 25mph or below.- driver must posses a valid- drivers license and proof of- financial responsibility and- insurance may not be opperated- - - - on or across interstate highway- not permitted to cross hwy 90 o- operate south of hwy 90."

- with a 6 zero vote, the - resolution in support of low- - speed vehicles on roads, street- and avenues of the city of- biloxi- are approved.

You might like