Biloxi votes in favor of golf carts

At the Biloxi City Council Meeting today, council members voted in favor of golf carts on the Biloxi streets.

Correctional facility in- lucedale.

- - at the biloxi city council- meeting today, council members- voted in- favor of golf carts on the- biloxi streets.

- the citizens of biloxi can now- cruise down streets with a- speed limit of 25 miles per hou- or lower.

You can now enjoy - the breeze on the mississippi - coast with driving in your- golf cart.

There are street - limitations to where the golf - cart is allowed to be driven.

- drivers must have a drivers - license and proof of insurance- similuar to - driving a regular vehicle.- - paul tisdale, ward 5: - "and the proper goal for safety is that they operated on city - streets where the - - - - speed limit is 25mph or below.- driver must posses a valid- drivers license and proof of- financial responsibility and- insurance may not be opperated- - - - on or across interstate highway- not permitted to cross hwy 90 o- operate south of hwy 90."

- with a 6 zero vote, the - resolution in support of low- - speed vehicles on roads, street- and avenues of the city of- biloxi- are approved.