Double Masks

Ever since the pandemic took hold, convincing everyone to wear a mask has been a challenge.

And now, with a more contagious variant of covid-19 detected in the u.s., there's a question as to whether people should double up on their protection.

Dr. anderson suggests that a double mask mandate is not necessary.

Instead, he says, you should mask up- according to your surroundings.

" i think if you are in a really high risk situation where you have to ride in a car with strangers or in a particularly small closed space with people who you dont know or who may not be wearing masks themselves then there would be a reason to be cautious.

As a general thing that we should all be doing all the time i really don't feel that it's necessary."

Health experts say wearing a mask is still one of the best safety measures to slow the spread of covid and the new variants.

Dr. mark anderson of chi memorial says wearing just one good quality mask is sufficient.

"you want it to be at least two layers of cloth.

The best masks for general usage are the surgical masks that have the ear loops and the flexible metal over the nose.

I think they are a good thickness for protecting you, but still really easy to breathe through."

Experts say in the long run, it boils down to erring on the side of caution.

Health officials say as long as the mask on your face is of good quality, then you should be protected with just one.

