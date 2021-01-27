MHP and ICC sign agreement

ICC and MHP signed a new agreement to create a program aimed at producing new state trooper candidates

College is designed to put more troopers on the state's highways.

The mississippi highway patrol and i-c-c signed an agreement this morning for the new education program.

The agreement created the preferred candidate program with the mississippi highway patrol and gives students a leg- up on becoming a state trooper.

"we are honored to mark the beginning of a great partnership.."

Icc president dr. jay allen made the annoucement before he and mhp colonel randy ginn signed the historic paperwork which will allow icc to offer the mhp preferred candidate program starting next fall.

"and this makes sense that we will be here at the campus with students weekly.

And doing instruction and doing demonstrations .

And offer them an insight into opportunities that exist within the mississippi highway patrol."

"but also to provide them with the foundation, that i believe icc will do a tremendous job of providing , that will add supplemental instruction some pt and other things along the way ."

Allen says once the students graduate from the program, they will have express admissions into the mhp trooper candidate school.

Standup...highway patrol leaders as well as icc administrators say the program will go a long way in helping students become what they want to be, a member of the mississippi highway safety patrol."

(sean tindell commissioner of public safety) "and in starting at a community college and giving those who are coming out of high school and want that career,in law enforcment and trying to forge that relationship with them early and showing them what opportunities that they have but also giving the a taste of what it will taste to be successful in today's law enforcement."

Right now, the highway patrol patrols the state's highways with five hunred and five state troopers .

The agency is funded for 650 troopers.

