State of the City 1.26.21

Mayor Linda Gorton gave her State of the City address, but some activists are unhappy with her take on the situation

Lexington mayor linda gorton says even though coronavirus still has a tight grip on the city...she wants to focus on future growth.

Her state of the city speech today highlighted the positive parts of 2020.

As abc 36's monica harkins reports...that left some social justice groups feeling the speech wasn't realistic.

### nat song like so much of 20- 20... mayor linda gorton's state of the city in 2021 was virtual... "mayor gorton: this year they're on zoom," first, recognizing the council and starting her speech focusing on covid-19 mayor gorton: "we are living in one of the most significant times in our city's, and in our nation's history."

Gorton's theme...perseveran ce...particularly focusing on the city's financial health.

"just like the budgets of many households, we projected that lexington's city budget, would be crippled by losses from the pandemic's impact on our economy," she went on to say though... 2020 wasn't as bad financially for the city as experts anticipated.

She even highlighted future potential for job growth...but that wasn't enough to satisfy some like beau revlett... who fights to end homelessness as part of the housing justice collective.

"beau: having a home is really the foundation of living a good life."

Revlett thinks the mayor skimmed over some of the city's struggles.

Beau: "it's very frustrating because whenever you hear, mayor gorton talking about how great things are going and how much he's done for the city.

My head just goes to the tenants who i talk to every day," tenants facing eviction...the same people mayor gorton addressed in her speech.

She told them she added more rental assistance relief...something revlett says isnt' enough.

Blm chants and others say what about the black lives matter movement.

The mayor announced a partnership with the university of kentucky to make sure dozens of recommendations on racial justice become reality.

"mayor gorton: this is a critical moment to focus on an opportunity we cannot afford to waste."

In lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

