Growing Problem Of 'Sextortion'

A tuscumbia man is in trouble over allegations he a nude photo of a woman without her consent then posted it to his facebook page.

James carl hancock was arrested in franklin county after the victim swore out warrants against him.

He's charged with distributing a private image, which falls under alabama's revenge porn laws passed in 2017.

It's huge, now in this case hancock was only charged with a misdemanor but the district attorney's office here in laudferdale county tells me they are seeing more and more cases of sextorition, which is a felony.

Basically people are getting nudge images then using them against the victim to get money, demand that they meet up or they will release these images and using it to threaten them.

Hamilton- we have charged more sextortion cases and we've had that across the board with adults and minors.

Lauderdale county assistant district attorney angie hamilton said when someone sends a nude photo of themselves to someone they might trust it can be leaked or intercepted by other parties so then you end up with victims being extorted by someone they might not even know.

Hamilton- they're showing their images to them saying you better send me more images or i'm going to expose you, you better send me money or i'm going to expose you.

You better meet up with me and we will go do some stuff or i'm going to expose you and these children and these young adults and i've had older adults do the same thing they are too embarrassed, and they don't know who to turn to because they are ashamed and then they get themselves in a worse situation.

Hamilton said if you are under the age of 18 and sending nude photos to someone you trust those can fall into the hands of pedophiles.

So sending or recieving pictures of someone under the age of 18 is child porn.

Hamilton- we've had victims in lauderdale county who have shown up in the hands of people out of state through child pornography networks and people sharing pictures because pedophiles share images like baseball cards.

Hamilton said it's best to turn to law enforcement because they can work with tech companies to trace the person who posted the photo and have it removed, but some tech companies are easier to work with than others but hamilton said they fight for victims. hamilton- when you put something through the internet or through one of those apps a lot of times when you download those things you know how kids are they are accepting all terms and conditions they're not reading anything those companies are now owning their images and they can do what they want with them and they don't have to cooperate with law enforcement.

There are some that are helpful and they do and sometimes we can get those images taken down.

Prior to the pandemic hamilton and other officers would go into shcools and talk with kids about the dangers of social media and sharing images.

They also had parent nights to educate adults on how to protect their kids.

Hamilton said sometimes they would have big turn outs other times they wouldn't but she said if anyone has any quesitons they can contact her directly, the da's office, or the sheriff's office.

