vet vaccine live vosot 1.26

Veterans 65 years and older across north alabama can now get a covid-19 shot here in huntsville!

Veterans 65 years and older across north alabama can now get a covid-19 shot here in huntsville!

About 180 veterans across all of north alabama came here to get their first dose of the phizer vaccine.

I was told their goal is to administer close to 200 doses every day.

As of this afternoon, they have about 500 appointments in total this week for veterans to get the vaccine.

Previously, the closest mass vaccination clinic for veterans was in birmingham.

Birmingham's v-a chief executive officer of healthcare told me in total, there's about 67 thousand veterans in north alabama who receive healthcare through the v-a.

And this expansion of the vaccine clinic will make it much easier for them to get the covid-19 vaccine.

For the patients in huntsville, i mean, it could be 5 hours on the road to get to birmingham, and that's not okay.

I don't think that's great care at the end of the day.

So, we really needed to bring that vaccine closer to where those patients were and i'm really glad that we're expanding our efforts out in that area."

You must make an appointment to get the vaccine.

Reporting live in huntsville