MBB SIU vs ISU

North beats west vigo 70-37.

The indiana state men's basketball team is currently riding a three game winning streak.

Isu looks to make it four in a row as they host the salukis of southern illinois for the second time in 24 hours.

1st half action, trees trailing by four when jake laravia drills this deep three to bring the sycamores back within a point of siu.

Never loose track of the inbounder especially when it's tyreke key or he'll make ya pay.

Key's three is cash money.

Isu trails by three with five left in the half.

Great sequence here as cobie barnes gets the steal, kicks it to randy miller jr. who feeds laravia for the tomahawk slam.

Seven seconds left in the half, neese tries to draw the foul to no avail, but tre williams is there with the buzzer beating put back to give the sycamores the 31-29 lead going into the half.

2nd half action, sycamores come out firing as cooper neese buries the three to put isu back in front 37-34.

Later in the game, great ball movement leading to the williams two handed slam to put the sycamores in front by six.

Laravia looking to put this one away as he backs down his defender, puts him thru the spin cycle gets the bucket and the foul.

And indiana state picks up their fourth straight "w", fifth in their last six games as they sweep the series with siu 71-59.

<you just have to celebrate the victories.

It was a very happy locker room.

Yesterday our bench didn't help us like it needs too, today we had a lot of good contributions.

It was a happy, happy locker room.

Like i said some of my favorite words are tomorrow is off, you know tomorrow is an off day.

So, we'll give those guys tomorrow and then we'll get locked in for bradley.>