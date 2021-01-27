For the second year in a row, Southern Miss could have a wide receiver taken in the NFL Draft.

Favorably irish.

They ... wxxv the second insulin.

Thi could have a wife and she rejected me and filled- year of - eligibility, at u-s-m... grante- to fall athletes, by the- n-c-double- - a... as a part of covid-19- relief.

- - a product of biloxi high- school... jones leaves- hattiesburg as one of the most- productive wideouts, to - ever put on a black and gold- uniform... with 150 career- receptions... for more than - 2,000 yards... and nine - touchdowns.

- prior to a hamstring injury tha- plagued jones, for the- rest of his senior season... he- was clearly the best player,- on the southern miss offense...- with 15 catches, for 299- yards...- and two scores.

- in a twitter post... jones says- quote... as i close this- chapter in my life... i look- forward to opening a new- one... i will forever bleed - black and gold... un-quote.

- from golden eagles to eagles...- quez watkins was- selected by philadelphia... in- the sixth round... of the 20-20- n-f-l - draft.- - jones is the second u-s-m playe- to declare for the- draft... the other being senior- safety ky'el hemby.

- another early departure, for th- golden eagles... junior - center trace clopton... who's - leaving to join the military.

- d'iberville alum louis paul - smith... has a good chance to - take- over that starting job...