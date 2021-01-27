SOU women's soccer team feeling good on the field

After a long fall without competition, the Raiders are happy to see each other after COVID-19 took their fall season away.

Shelton."

The mornings in raider stadium were empty for a long time this past fall.

While the winter months keep temperatures low-- spirits are at an all-time high.

With a spring season in place for many sports including women's soccer, student-athletes lives are making a slight return to normalcy.

It's been over a year since a soccer contest has been played at raider stadium-- but that should soon change come march.

A positive thought for once after watching the fall season pass by.

Trinity rhoades says, "as longs as we get to play games i'm not going to be disappointed.

There's still the team aspect of just going to practice and being able to see everybody which is a super important part of my college career."

The team aspect is one people might forget.

A group as close knit as a college sports squad being without their normal contact has taken its toll, but things are getting back to where they once were.

Jenni rosenberg says, "if you talk to all of them, it's great to get out here and play and stuff, but so much of their mental health is being together and being apart of each other's lives and this has brought it back and it means so much to the group as a whole, it's awesome.

You can just see their spirits lift as we practice more and be around each other more."

Now practices will look a bit different for the time being with masks and social distancing when not competing.

However-- it's just a small price to pay to finally be back out on the pitch.

Jessie selby says, "i think it means everything to me and all of my teammates.

Soccer is such a constant in our lives so having that taken away is hard to deal with, but with masks and with distancing and with all the restrictions in place, getting back out here means a lot to all of us."

And soon they'll get the