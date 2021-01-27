11pm Nicholasville Man Found Dead 01.26.2021

Investigators say a couple told them an acquaintance stayed overnight at their home last night and when they woke up this morning the man was dead

Police have a bizarre death investigation on their hands.

Investigators say a couple told them an acquaintance stayed overnight at their home last night and when they woke-up this morning, the man was dead.

Instead of calling police, investigators say clay phillips and tawna miller took off the man's clothes...wheeled in their garbage can from outside and dumped his body in it.

Police say the couple was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say foul play isn't suspected and there wasn't any trauma to the body.

An autopsy is scheduled wednesday to determine how and why the man died.

His name hasn't been released.

