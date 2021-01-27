GMC art teacher uses Bright Ideas grant to inspire cultural student artwork

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Tri-County EMC is awarding local teachers for their bright ideas with Bright Ideas Education grants in the amount of $1,300.

Costs.

And the district hopes to increase its energy reduction number to 50 percent.

In baldwin county... tri-county e-m-c is awarding local teachers for their bright ideas.

Georgia military college prep school elementary art teacher andrea sammons... is one of 24 teachers to receive a 20-20 "bright ideas education grant."

She says... she plans to use the 13-hundred dollar grant to buy 75 books about other countries and cultures.

Fourth