Sundance Film Festival cancels in-person events for Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) --The Sundance Film Festival kicks off this week, but the event faces major changes.

The sundance film festival kicks off this week at venues across the nation.

And macon will serve as a satellite screen for 20-21.

But "macon film festival" leaders are making changes.

Macon film festival board president steven fulbright says .... in-person events are canceled for sundance.

This is due to the pandemic and an increase in local covid cases.

However people can still take part in online festivities.

"everyone across the country can still experience the sundance film festival virtually on festival.sundance.org ," said fulbright.

"so people who have never been able to experience a festival before in park city can now log on and buy tickets to see wonderful independent films."

The sundance film festival will run from january 28 to february third.

