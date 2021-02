Rakesh Tikait denies allegations of inciting supporters in viral video

Giving clarification on his viral video of appealing his supporters to be armed with sticks, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, denying the allegations, said there's no flag without stick, and this is what he conveyed in the viral video.

"We said bring your own sticks.

Please show me a flag without a stick, I will accept my mistake," said Rakesh Tikait.