Sasikala walks free after four years in jail

After spending four years in jail in connection with disproportionate assets case, former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has been released from the Central Prison, Bengaluru on January 27.

Sasikala has been officially released as on 11 am today.

She was shifted to Victoria Hospital on January 21 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

As per protocol, she will be discharged on 10th day if she is asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least 3 days, said Bangalore Medical College.

However, Sasikala will remain in the hospital as she is being treated for the COVID-19 infection.

Sasikala's advocate, Raja Senthoor Pandian informed, "All formalities have been completed.

She is set free from all legal formalities.

She will remain at the hospital as per medical advice."