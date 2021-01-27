My Wife Is Engaged To Another Woman | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

A POLYAMOROUS throuple faces judgement from some of their “disapproving” family.

Amber, 28, Chad, 41, and Ashley 32 live together in Texas as a polyamorous group.

Amber and Chad had been married for six years when they decided to open up their relationship, having agreed on an interest in non-monogamy.

The three have a ‘hinge’ poly relationship, in which one person dates the other two people.

The ‘hinge’ partner in this relationship is Amber, who met Ashley online.

Amber explained how her marriage to Chad naturally opened up: “We established that I'm pansexual, and maybe one day I'd like to be with a woman again.” She met Ashley while she and Chad were dating other people, and “hit it off immediately".

Ashley hadn’t considered the possibility of a polyamorous relationship before meeting Amber.

However, open communication has made the transition easier.

“Amber was very upfront about Chad, that's why I felt super comfortable about it," Ashley said.

Despite their harmonious group dynamic, they still face judgment from the outside world.

Some of this has come from Chad’s parents, he explained: “My family's disapproving of it because of just their upbringing about how a marriage should work.” Nevertheless, Chad’s family has “always been there for him” and he understands that they are “just stuck in their ways".

There have been some raised eyebrows from the outside world, but Amber feels that she has made the right decision: “It's easy for me, I just love the hell out of both of them.”