Video shows surfer being 'wiped out' by a bass fish

Martin Connolly was catching some waves near his home when he was suddenly knocked off his board.He initially thought he had hit a branch or some seaweed.But after reviewing video footage filmed by his wife Annika, he was stunned to discover it was a bass that sent him sprawling.Martin, 45, of Bigbury on-sea, Devon, who runs a surf school, said: "I was enjoying a foil session at home, then all of a sudden I was abruptly flung from my board."Initially I thought my foil snagged some weed or a branch, as I was foiling in the river mouth.

Then when I reviewed the video that my wife filmed on close inspection I realised it was a fish, apparently its a bass. "When I watched the video I was like 'no way!

It's a fish, that's crazy.' "I really wasn't expecting to see that.

I was thinking it would be a branch or seaweed."On clearer days I do see plenty of fish when foiling because I cover a lot of area and being fairly high up I can get a good view of fish swimming past the foil."