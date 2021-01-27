Minnesota Department of recommends students get tested for COVID-19

Health experts are especially pushing for students between 12-25 to get tested.

As students of all ages are starting to return to in?

"* person learning in minnesota... health officials are urging them to be tested regularly for covid?

"*19.

The minnesota department of health updated its covid?

"*19 testing recommendatio ns that primarily focuses on young students either returning to school, youth sports or extracurricul ar activities.

Health experts are especially pushing for students between the ages of 12 and 25.

They say kids need to be tested if they're regularly interacting with people outside of their household.

This of course is in addition to anyone with symptoms or if you've been exposed to someone who has testes positive.

Earlier this month... governor tim walz announced the state will offer saliva test kits to teachers and staff every other week.

Since then... over 17 thousand educators have been tested with a 0.36% positivity rate.

Because of the extremely limited supply of covid?

"*19 vaccines across the state... health officials say testing is still a huge tool in slowing the spread of the virus.

As a reminder, minnesotans have several ways to access testing ?

"*?

"* including over 20 test sites, a mail?

"* order at?

"*h test program and of course clinics and hospitals across the state.

Iowans can get tested through