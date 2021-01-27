Warnings of fake vaccine calls

Authorities say you will never be asked for any kind of payment when you register for the vaccine.

"*19 vaccine is here and it's rolling out to thousands of people every day... victims are making complaints about people calling them trying to get their personal information.

Here are some red flags you need to be aware of.

The number one thing you need to know is no one will be calling you to ask for any type of payment when it comes to getting the vaccine.

With the new minnesota pilot program underway... health officials will be calling you to have you finish the appointment process... no money will be involved.

"* if someone is offering you early access to a vaccine... it's not real.

There are strict phases to rolling out the vaccine and if you don't qualify... then it's not possible to have early access.

Same thing goes for selling you a vaccine... doses are not available to purchase.

One FBI special agent says unfortunately, fraudulent schemes are widespread: "we're seeing just tens of thousands, if not millions, of those people being defrauded every year."

I did reach out to the olmsted county public health department to see if it's happening here and i was told no one is aware of any reports of fraudulent calls.

If that changes, and you do receive any unsolicited emails, calls or texts, do not respond to it and delete it or hang up immediately.

Another major sign that a call or email isn't real... is the person contacting you, posing as someone from a government agency, because those officials aren't actually involved in the vaccine