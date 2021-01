Creighton Pink Out auction ends Wednesday

BASKETBALL FANSPLENTY TO CHEERABOUT.IF NOT FOR THETEAM...DEFINITELY FOR THECAUSE.TONIGHT IS THEMEN'S BASKETBALLTEAM'S TENTHANNUAL PINK OUTGAME.THE JAYS WILL WEARPINK JERSEYS WHICHWILL BE AUCTIONEDOFF TO RAISEMONEY FOR HOPELODGE...WHICH HELPSCANCER PATIENTSAND THEIR FAMILIES.THE EVENT ISPERSONAL FOR JAYSHEAD COACH GREGMCDERMOTT.HIS WIFE THERESAIS A BREAST CANCERSURVIVOR."THERE'S A LOT OFCRAZY THINGS THATHAVE HAPPENED IN OURWORLD OVER THECOURSE OF THE LASTTEN, 11 MONTHS.CANCER HASN'T GONEAWAY.AND YOU COULD ARGUETHAT CANCER PATIENTSARE IMPACTED INPROBABLY AS NEGATIVEOF A WAY AS ANYBODYDURING THIS PANDEMICBECAUSE HOSPITALSAREN'T LETTING PEOPLEIN.AND YOU DON'T HAVEYOUR LOVED ONES BYYOUR SIDE AS YOU'REGOING THROUGH THISFIGHT SO IF THERE'SEVER A TIME FOR US TOKEEP FIGHTING ATERRIBLE DISEASE AT THETOP OF OUR MINDSAND OUR HEARTS, IT'SNOW DURING THISPANDEMIC.SO HOPEFULLY WE CANFINISH STRONG IN THENEXT COUPLE DAYSAND RAISE SOME MUCHNEEDED FUNDS."THE AUCTION ENDSTODAY.YOU CAN FINDAUCTION ITEMS ATGO CREIGHTON DOTCOM SLASH PINKOUT OPTION.TONIGHT'S GAMEAGAINST SETON HALLTIPS OFF AT SIX.BOOKS PLAY A KEYROLE IN HELPINGCHILDREN LEARN.WE FOLLOWED AN