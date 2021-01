National martial art winter camp begins in Srinagar

A four-day long Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts (JKAUMA) winter camp was flagged off at World famous health resort of Pahalgam on 27 January.The 4th edition is being held under the theme 'Drugs out, Sports in'.The camp aims to enhance a healthy lifestyle through martial arts and to raise awareness on the effects of drug addiction.

A total of 160 players from central, north, and south Kashmir are participating in the camp.