Covid vaccines likely to have effect on transmission

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says that Covid vaccines, “with the very high levels of effectiveness that we are seeing from the clinical trials, really couldn’t fail to have some effect on transmission.” However, the Deputy CMO for England doesn’t think there are “clear data”, but “we will get those data over time”.

Report by Jonesia.

