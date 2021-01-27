Body Found in Pond Near Evansville Apartments

Evansville a body has been pulled out from a pond - at north woods avenue - close to upper mount vernon road.... 44 news reporter marisa patwa is on scene - where police are continuing to investigate..... marisa - what can you tell us at this point.... the evansville police department got a call about a male body in the pond here at 9:30 a.m.

In the seven hundred block of red brick court apartments the floating here and at first thought the male was unresponsive fire department arrived on the scene to he was deceased.

What we know so far is that the deceased is a white so far identified.i spoke with one woman who has lived here for fifteen years or so and was in disbelief when she found out something like this happened in her neck of the woods.

But like many neighbors police have spoken with so far no clue as to who he is or how the body got there.so far, officers with the evansville police department believe that because he was dressed in light clothes he was either dropped off to the area or is a resident?and maybe went outside and fell in a pond maybe and couldn get out that what wee thinking.

We bust don know.

So that why the officers are canvassing the area to see if maybe there there was a neighbor they hadn seen for a while that may not be that they usually see during certain routines and theye not out doing that find out who this individual is?

As of now, police do not suspect foulbut one chilling aspect to note is coroner says because the body was found floating atop of the pond, he could have been there for a few days submerged at the bottom, before floating to the top, where he was found today.now make sure you stay turned in on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.reporting live in evansvillemarisa patwa the evansville police department got a call about a male body in the pond here at 9:30 a.m.

In the seven hundred block of red brick court apartments the floating here and at first thought the male was unresponsive fire department arrived on the scene to was deceased.

What we know so far is that the deceased is a white far identified.i spoke with one woman who has lived here for fifteen years or so and was in disbelief when she found out something like this happened in her neck of the woods.

But like many neighbors police have spoken with so far clue as to who he is or how the body got there.so far, officers with the evansville police department believe that because he was dressed in light clothes he was either dropped off to the area or is a resident?and maybe went outside and fell in a pond maybe and couldn get out thinking.

We bust don know.

So that why the officers are canvassing the area to see if maybe there there was a neighbor they hadn seen for a while that may not be that they usually see during certain routines and theye not out doing that verify and find out who this individual is?

As of now, police do not suspect foulbut cllg pe tno itco scae e reor f ds fitt o meedt et,f lointoheopwhe asou tayowas ottuedinn r d onnes ctie floieogorertg