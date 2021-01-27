Police raid properties of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian police raided the Moscow offices of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's group on Wednesday and came to search several other properties, including an apartment where his wife was, one of his allies said.
Adam Reed reports.
