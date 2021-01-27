United Way offering free tax help

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley is offering free tax filing help to local families this year.

This program is for anyone living in oneida or herkimer counties...whose households make less than 66 thousand dollars annually.

The biggest difference over previous years...this will be a virtual program.

1:34 they have created a really cool way to be able to have volunteers still get the training they need through an online training session, as well as for clients to then also get their taxes prepared in a one on one meeting virtually so it's a really great way to make sure for everyone to stay safe and healthy.

To schedule an appointment, call 211.

If you don't have a computer.... dropoff appointments are available at mohawk valley community action agency.

