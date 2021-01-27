Hooked On Science - Sunset Egg

If so, our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, helps us understand with a special egg.

Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue during the day, but yellow at sunset?

This special egg, it’s called a sunset egg.

It represents our atmosphere.

Notice, at the bottom, it looks bluish, the reason for that, the light is traveling through a smaller part of the egg.

Here on earth, on a cloud free day, our sky looks blue because sunlight is traveling through a smaller part of the atmosphere.

In the evening, it travels through a larger part of the atmosphere and it looks yellowish kinda like the top of the egg.

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.