Hooked On Science - Sunset Egg

Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue during the day, but yellow at sunset?
If so, our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, helps us understand with a special egg.
This special egg, it’s called a sunset egg.
It represents our atmosphere.
Notice, at the bottom, it looks bluish, the reason for that, the light is traveling through a smaller part of the egg.
Here on earth, on a cloud free day, our sky looks blue because sunlight is traveling through a smaller part of the atmosphere.
In the evening, it travels through a larger part of the atmosphere and it looks yellowish kinda like the top of the egg.
For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.
