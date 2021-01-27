Creativity With Cells

Biology can be challenging but one high school teacher is getting creative with one of his lessons.

Already ?

"(live online.

Biology can be challenging but one high school teacher is getting creative with one of his lessons.

Austin high school e?

"*s?

"*l and science teacher arik andersen is having his students use laptop parts to create cell models.

Andersen teaches students who speak english as a second language.

His goal is to help make learning about cells fun for them.

This is his third year doing the cell model project.

Students are working on it for 90 minutes twice a week.

I want to give students the opportunity to do higher level learning.

Um, just because a student doesn't speak the language they are learning in very well doesn't mean they aren't smart.

So when i do a project like this, i am giving students the ability to show their understanding and sometimes even go further than what i expected them to do his class consists of around 30 students whose ethnic backgrounds and