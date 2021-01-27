Christina Anstead Reverts to Her Maiden Name on Instagram amid Divorce from Ant Anstead

The HGTV star recently changed the name on her Instagram profile to read "Christina Haack"
Christina Anstead shows off new back tattoo amid Ant Anstead divorce
Christina Anstead shows off new back tattoo amid Ant Anstead divorce
Page Six
The HGTV star recently changed the name on her Instagram profile to read "Christina Haack"
Christina Anstead shows off new back tattoo amid Ant Anstead divorce
The 37-year-old HGTV personality is changing her surname back to her maiden name on Instagram months after filing for divorce from..