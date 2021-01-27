Two Rivers project back on

Mndot.

Following a few breaks in the action due to covid?

"*19, two rivers habitat for humanity is once again building homes for those in need.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live at a two rivers habitat for humanity construction site with a look at how it has been impacted.

George ?

"* yes, i'm here at the house and as you can see, the outside is pretty much done ... the inside is still pretty bare, but i am told it will be ready to go in a few months.

During a normal year, a home would take ?

"* on average ?

"* about nine months to build.

Covid?

"*19 has added a few roadblocks ... the team has had to stop construction two different times since they started this project.

There was a process made to keep everyone safe from covid?

"*19 ... including putting in a sink ?

"* which they never do *- so everyone could wash their hands.

Now they only have about four to five people working at a time, compared to the typical twelve to fifteen.

Despite all the challenges, the house is on it's been a great experience from that standpoint.

A little additional challenge, but everyone is paying attention so we can continue to work on getting this house done.

This will give a mom and her eight children a place to call home.

Live in rochester, thanks, mary.

The home is expected to be ready in a few months.