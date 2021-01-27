Indiana National Guard to transition away from helping long term care facilities

Over 80 percent of soldiers will be transitioning out of facilities by February 22nd.

The process of the National Guard leaving will begin on January 31st and will continue weekly.

Will soon be leaving their posts at long term care facilities.

Since november over 15-hundred soldiers have been actively supporting covid-19 response.

Since the outbreak of covid-19 and deaths in long term care facilities are declining..

Soldiers will be gradually moved back to civilian life or other critical missions.

The end of national guard support will tie directly to the date facilities have their second vaccine clinic.

Service members will leave the facility aproximately seven days after the second clinic date.

That will allow the soldiers to continue in the facility to provide support to the long term care residents while they get their vaccine dose.

By march 15th all guard members will no longer be serving at long term care facilities.

