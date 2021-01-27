Says chattanooga area has had seven tallies and just six day congresswoman marjorie taylor greene is in dalton today.

She stalked her constituents right now.

We baggage us today after seeing them were the jigs is worth on her facebook page for the execution of high-ranking democrats in 2018 and 2019.

That's before she became a congresswoman is 12 brian armstrong's reaction from whitfield got a lead ... feel county commissioner chairman kevin jensen does congresswoman marjorie taylor greene promised to return to dalton during her campaign.

All of our meetings on right so that any time when we're having some horribly not really get turned doing this comes a day after cnn reported found congresswoman green like to comment on facebook says bullet to the head would be quicker to remove speaker pelosi cnn also reported that she would like to comment about executing deep state fbi agents.

Both of these came before she ran for office.

I along with the ... name and not the opinion that it doesn't matter what i and the dow because i that she doesn't actually only some of the things ... she is about all i like that.

I hope she will news 12 regional multiple times to to, but she did not immediately respond.

She did post on twitter yesterday prior to the cnn story coming is writing another hit piece on me.

She also treated over the years i've had teams of people management pages.

Many poster been like many post up and shared some di not represent my views especially the one that cnn is about to spread across the internet and all this comes less than a week after congressman greene filed articles of impeachment